38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares jumped 71.05 percent to close at $7.68 on Monday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares gained 30.45 percent to close at $2.87.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 24.77 percent to close at $2.72 on Monday. NXT-ID’s subsidiary FitPay and Discover Financial Services announced plans to extend payments to IoT devices.
- Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) gained 20.55 percent to close at $4.81.
- R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) climbed 19.34 percent to close at $6.17 as the company disclosed that it has won a contract from Ascension adding $2.5 billion of net patient revenue. R1 also announced plans to acquire Intermedix for $460 million.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares gained 17.93 percent to close at $7.30 on Monday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 17.62 percent to close at $18.09.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) shares surged 17.39 percent to close at $19.17.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares rose 16.22 percent to close at $6.88.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares gained 16.18 percent to close at $3.95.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 15.4 percent to close at $3.41 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a favorable update from the European Medicines Agency. The EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted the company a positive opinion for its ACH-4471 for orphan status in the European Union for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) climbed 14.51 percent to close at $4.34.
- Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: SITO) gained 14.2 percent to close at $5.55.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 13.1 percent to close at $6.56.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 12.5 percent to close at $4.95.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares surged 12.31 percent to close at $48.34.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 10.64 percent to close at $10.53.
- RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: RLJE) rose 9.03 percent to close at $4.22. AMC Networks announced plans to Acquire RLJ Entertainment for $4.25 per share.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 8.39 percent to close at $3.10
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares rose 5.73 percent to close at $15.87. B. Riley upgraded Guess? from Neutral to Buy.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) rose 5.34 percent to close at $11.04. Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Positive.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares rose 4.26 percent to close at $44.74. Acceleron is expected to release Q4 results on February 27. JP Morgan upgraded Acceleron Pharma from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) shares fell 21.94 percent to close at $3.95 on Monday after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) dropped 15.85 percent to close at $6.16 on Monday. IRIDEX issued a voluntary recall of TruFocus LIO Premiere™ laser indirect ophthalmoscope.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) dipped 14.55 percent to close at $0.470. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced 50 million unit offering at subscription price of $0.50 per unit.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares fell 14.46 percent to close at $11.12.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) fell 12.94 percent to close at $8.81 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 11.53 percent to close at $28.31.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) tumbled 11.14 percent to close at $3.51 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares dipped 10.33 percent to close at $27.70.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) fell 8.88 percent to close at $60.92 on Monday following Q4 sales miss.
- SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) dropped 8.82 percent to close at $23.25 following worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) fell 8.15 percent to close at $19.38 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) dropped 7.3 percent to close at $110.10. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albemarle from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) fell 6.75 percent to close at $11.05. On Friday, Maui Land & Pineapple reported a Q4 loss of $929,000, after posting a profit in the year-ago period.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares fell 6.13 percent to close at $7.35. MiMedx is said to be under U.S. probe over sales and distribution practices, Bloomberg reported. Lake Street downgraded MiMedx from Buy to Hold.
- Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) declined 5 percent to close at $20.91. Welbilt reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and to announced plans to acquire Crem International for $224 million in cash.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) declined 3.37 percent to close at $16.08. Jefferies downgraded Mattel from Buy to Hold.
