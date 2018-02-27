Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on durable goods orders for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for December is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services in Washington D.C. at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
