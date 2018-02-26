Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2018 6:28pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $240 million, beating estimates by $31 million.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares are up 8 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.40, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $4.98 billion, beating estimates by $108 million.
  • DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares are up 7 percent after the company announces a California finance lending license was issued to Digital Power Lending LLCD.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are up 6 percent following a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $542 million, topping estimates by $17 million. The company issued strong third quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $5.78 million, beating estimates by $120,000. The company sees FY18 sales in the range of $26 million-$28 million.

Losers

  • NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares are down 25 percent after reporting fourth quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share while sales came in at $131 million, up from $109 million in the same quarter of last year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 17 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) Shares are down 13 percent after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a 12 million share offering of common stock.
  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are down 12 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales fell $18 million short of estimates at $571 million. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

