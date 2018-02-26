Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Telaria Falls Following Q4 Results; Achillion Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 1.16 percent to 25,602.68 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.77 percent to 7,393.73. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.79 percent to 2,768.90.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday afternoon, the technology shares climbed 0.91 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), up 9 percent, and Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), up 7 percent.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 0.06 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), down 2 percent, and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) down 2 percent.

Top Headline

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.

The company said it earned $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.93 billion versus expectations of $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

Dean Foods expects FY 2018 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.80 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.80 per share.

Equities Trading UP

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares shot up 33 percent to $2.89 after announcing a payment partnership between subsidiary Fitpay and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS). The network services agreement will allow Discover Digital Exchange users to make retail transactions through Internet of Things devices linked to the FitPay Payment Platform.

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) got a boost, shooting up 19 percent to $6.16 as the company disclosed that it has won a contract from Ascension adding $2.5 billion of net patient revenue. R1 also announced plans to acquire Intermedix for $460 million.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares were also up, gaining 12 percent to $3.32 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a favorable update from the European Medicines Agency. The EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted the company a positive opinion for its ACH-4471 for orphan status in the European Union for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

Equities Trading DOWN

Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) shares dropped 22 percent to $3.98 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.

Shares of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) were down 20 percent to $5.93. IRIDEX issued a voluntary recall of TruFocus LIO Premiere™ laser indirect ophthalmoscope.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) was down, falling around 15 percent to $0.460. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced 50 million unit offering at subscription price of $0.50 per unit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.58 percent to $63.92 while gold traded up 0.23 percent to $1,333.40.

Silver traded up 0.46 percent Monday to $16.625, while copper fell 0.36 percent to $3.2215.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.51 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.94 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.15 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.35 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.51 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.62 percent.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropped to a reading of 0.12 in January, compared to a reading of 0.14 in December.

New-home sales declined 7.8 % in January at an annual rate of 593,000, according to the Commerce Department. Economists were expecting a 655,000 rate.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing business index gained to 37.20 in February, versus prior reading of 33.40. Economists expected a reading of 30.00.