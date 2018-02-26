Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dean Foods Earnings Miss Expectations

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.83 percent to 25,518.81 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.63 percent to 7,383.92. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.53 percent to 2,761.85.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday morning, the technology shares climbed 0.89 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HRG Group Inc (NYSE: HRG), up 7 percent, and Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), up 6 percent.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares rose by just 0.02 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG), down 2 percent, and Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE: NWN) down 2 percent.

Top Headline

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.

The company said it earned $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.93 billion versus expectations of $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

Dean Foods expects FY 2018 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.80 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.80 per share.

Equities Trading UP

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares shot up 37 percent to $2.99. NXT-ID’s subsidiary FitPay and Discover Financial Services announced plans to extend payments to IoT devices.

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) got a boost, shooting up 16 percent to $6.00 as the company disclosed that it has won a contract from Ascension adding $2.5 billion of net patient revenue. R1 also announced plans to acquire Intermedix for $460 million.

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK) shares were also up, gaining 11 percent to $8.11 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) shares dropped 19 percent to $4.10 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.

Shares of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) were down 25 percent to $5.50. IRIDEX issued a voluntary recall of TruFocus LIO Premiere™ laser indirect ophthalmoscope.

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) was down, falling around 16 percent to $8.56 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.35 percent to $63.33 while gold traded up 0.69 percent to $1,339.50.

Silver traded up 1.03 percent Monday to $16.72, while copper rose 0.19 percent to $3.239.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.54 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.26 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.05 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.39 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.56 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.58 percent.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropped to a reading of 0.12 in January, compared to a reading of 0.14 in December.

New-home sales declined 7.8 % in January at an annual rate of 593,000, according to the Commerce Department. Economists were expecting a 655,000 rate.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.