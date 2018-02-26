Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Washington at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
