Department Stores Pop On Latest News Of Nordstrom Take-Private Deal
What Happened
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) spiked more than 5 percent Friday on a Reuters report that the Nordstrom family is finalizing a take-private offer. The transaction price is yet unknown.
The company formed a group to explore the opportunity back in June, prompting a 23-percent stock gain at the time with sympathy moves throughout the industry.
On Friday’s report, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP), Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) popped more than 2.5 percent.
What's Next
Nordstrom’s news is neither unexpected nor unwelcome on the Street. Tigress Financial predicted in November a first-quarter development, and KeyBanc analysts said in September that the stock is a Buy whether or not the transaction goes through. KeyBanc anticipated a $60-per-share takeout price.
At time of publication, Nordstrom shares were trading up 5.2 percent at $52.88.
Related Links:
Nordstrom Troubles Are Priced In At This Point; JPMorgan Upgrades Stock
Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching
Image credit: GoToVan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Posted-In: News Rumors Movers Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.