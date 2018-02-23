24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) rose 17.8 percent to $132.79 in pre-market trading.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) rose 17.4 percent to $40.04 in pre-market trading. Blue Buffalo posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY18 forecast. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced plans to buy Blue Buffalo in a $8 million deal.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) rose 16.9 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading after reporting better than expected sales in the fourth quarter.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 12.6 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 12.6 percent to $18.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 10.8 percent to $5.53 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation for GDC-0084.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed updated positive results from Phase 2 study of KD025 in cGVHD.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares rose 8.1 percent to $31.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.87 percent on Thursday.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) rose 8.1 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend from $0.125 to $0.1625 per share. The company’s board also approved a $450 million buyback plan.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 6.9 percent to $32.62 after the company announced plans to acquire Tantan Limites
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 6.4 percent to $22.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 3.9 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.11 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares fell 13.5 percent to $36.20 in pre-market trading after issuing weak first quarter guidance despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) shares fell 12.3 percent to $22.85. Workiva posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 11.2 percent to $137.50 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 3 cents per share to 6 cents per share, but shares fell after the company issued soft FY18 sales guidance.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 8.9 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading. Exact Sciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $87.4 million.
- CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 8.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading as the company announced a common stock offering.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) fell 8.5 percent to $42.80 in the pre-market trading session. Wingstop reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 7.9 percent to $40.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.45 percent on Thursday.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 7.9 percent to $22 in pre-market trading. Cabot Oil & Gas reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $400.503 million.
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) fell 6.6 percent to $345.00 in pre-market trading. MercadoLibre reported Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $437 million.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares fell 5.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Ring Energy reported an offering of common shares.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 5 percent to $20.51 in pre-market trading. Redfin reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.8 million.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) shares fell 4.6 percent to $164.19 in pre-market trading. Intuit posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter.
