A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Fed Speakers

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 10:15 a.m. ET, while Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in New York at 10:15 a.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET, while San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Los Angeles at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 111 points to 25,124.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 8.25 points to 2,719.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 25.75 points to 6,814.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.51 percent to trade at $66.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.35 percent to trade at $62.55 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.89 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.11 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.03 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.13 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.19 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.72 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.97 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.63 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.95 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at DA Davidson downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Buy to Neutral.

Acacia Communications shares fell 11.93 percent to $36.85 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news