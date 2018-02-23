56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares surged 25.21 percent to close at $28.26 on Thursday following upbeat Q4 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 21.67 percent to close at $3.20 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) surged 17.01 percent to close at $19.60. Harsco reported Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.42), on sales of $455 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) jumped 16.35 percent to close at $2.42 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares gained 15.7 percent to close at $20.56.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) jumped 15.38 percent to close at $63.75 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) shares climbed 15.11 percent to close at $13.71 following Q4 results.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 14.52 percent to close at $22.01 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares climbed 14.41 percent to close at $25.40. Sangamo Therapeutics posted strong Q4 results. Gilead's Kite and Sangamo Therapeutics disclosed a collaboration to develop generation engineered cell therapies for cancer treatment.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 14.33 percent to close at $33.75 after the company disclosed Q4 results.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 14.15 percent to close at $9.60 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 14.1 percent to close at $13.35.
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) jumped 14.01 percent to close at $7.16 on Thursday.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares rose 13.45 percent to close at $44.20 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The rental car company issued strong FY18 sales guidance.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 12.95 percent to close at $2.5799.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 12.75 percent to close at $30.41 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares rose 12.37 percent to close at $135.24 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares surged 12.35 percent to close at $55.85 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares gained 12.04 percent to close at $48.85 following Q4 results.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) surged 11.44 percent to close at $19.97 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong outlook.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 11.28 percent to close at $70.05 after the company raised its Q1 revenue forecast.
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares gained 11.18 percent to close at $35.30 following Q4 results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 11 percent to close at $205.30 following strong Q4 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) shares gained 9.97 percent to close at $66.30 folowing upbeat Q4 results.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) shares gained 9.6 percent to close at $58.77 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 9.11 percent to close at $4.91.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 9.01 percent to close at $59.88 after the company disclosed that the CHMP has communicated a positive trend vote for rucaparib MAA under review.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) rose 7.96 percent to close at $34.98 on upbeat Q4 earnings.
- AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) shares gained 7.16 percent to close at $8.98 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 5.54 percent to close at $21.15. Mammoth Energy reported a Q4 loss of $65.9 million, on sales of $369 million.
- Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) rose 5.15 percent to close at $34.49 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
Losers
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC) shares dipped 41.2 percent to close at $37.41 on Thursday following Q4 report. The company declared a $1.44 per share dividend but gave '18 dividend guidance suggesting its quarterly dividend would be cut to $1 per share.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 28.29 percent to close at $1.80. Advaxis priced its 10 million share offering at $2 per share.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares slipped 23.18 percent to close at $17.00. SpartanNash reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $1.92 billion.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 22.72 percent to close at $73.95 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) declined 20.38 percent to close at $27.51 after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $79.9 million, missing estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares dipped 19.33 percent to close at $7.18. Brookdale Senior Living reported Q4 earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.166 billion. The company disclosed that its President and CEO T. Andrew Smith will step down. Brookdale also rejected a conditional indication of interest to acquire the company for $9.00 per share.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares fell 19.06 percent to close at $60.63 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- RPX Corporation (NASDAQ: RPXC) shares declined 18.62 percent to close at $10.58 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares declined 17.71 percent to close at $42.05 following its second earnings report as a public company. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 6 cents. Sales came in at $188 million. The company sees a first quarter net loss of $21 million-$15 million.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 17.65 percent to close at $7.00 following Q4 results.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares declined 16.03 percent to close at $31.70 on Thursday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares fell 14.77 percent to close at $9.00.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares declined 14.25 percent to close at $3.07.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 13.64 percent to close at $166.90 as the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares tumbled 13.13 percent to close at $9.13 following Q4 results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares declined 13.09 percent to close at $26.55 as the company posted Q4 results.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 11.38 percent to close at $117.27 on Thursday.
- VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VDSI) shares fell 11.23 percent to close at $12.25 following Q4 results.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares dropped 10.16 percent to close at $30.16.
- SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) shares declined 9.34 percent to close at $19.31. SM Energy reported a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $340 million.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) fell 8.58 percent to close at $4.05 on Thursday after declining 3.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) fell 7.19 percent to close at $4.52 after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Its total subscription revenue climbed 63.2 percent to $97.7 million.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares slipped 6.69 percent to close at $6.42 as the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 6.46 percent to close at $18.67. Ultra Clean reported Q4 earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.9 million.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 5.67 percent to close at $120.74. Sanderson Farms reported Q1 earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue of $771.9 million.
