11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2018 6:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up 15 percent after delivering a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $7.7 billion, beating estimates by $630 million. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares are up 15 percent after reporting better than expected sales in the fourth quarter. Earnings fell 3 cents short of estimates at at a loss of 21 cents, but revenues of $6.9 million topped estimates by $600,000. The company sees FY2018 sales in the range of $80 million-$95 million.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are up 12 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 54 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in nearly $1 million higher than estimates at $103 million. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus
  • BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are up 8 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 37 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales were $2 million higher than estimates at $261.1 million. Comps were also up 1.6 percent in the quarter.
  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $134 million, beating estimate by $3 million. Comps were up 11.6 percent in the quarter, ahead of the 8.6 percent comp estimate.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 48 cents, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $14.5 billion, beating estimates by nearly $1 billion. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.

Losers

  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are down 10 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 3 cents per share to 6 cents per share, but shares fell after the company issued soft FY18 sales guidance.
  • Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares are down 9 percent after issuing weak first quarter guidance despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat
  • Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) shares are down 9 percent after issuing weak FY18 earnings guidance, despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Wingstop sees FY18 earnings of 75 cents per share, compared to an estimates of 84 cents per share.
  • Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) shares are down 9 percent after fourth quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus. Sales fell $200K short of estimates at $71.4 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $358 million-$368 million.
  • Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.29 per share, beating estimates by 33 cents. Shares fell after the company issued weak first quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.

