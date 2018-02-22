IN THE NEWS

Among thematic exchange-traded funds, two of the most popular focus on the artificial intelligence and robotics investment themes. At least one ETF issuer thinks there's room for another artificial intelligence and robotics fund:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a track record of cutting out the middleman and taking control of its supply chain, and Bloomberg reports that Apple is now in talks to buy cobalt directly from miners:

As business owners pore through the new tax law, many are asking themselves a fundamental question: Will changing how their company is structured cut their tax bills?:

How GE (NYSE: GE) gambled on fossil fuel power, and lost:

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said on Wednesday it would no longer allow people to post identical messages from multiple accounts, cracking down on a tactic that Russian agents and others have allegedly used to make tweets or topics go viral:

At this point, it's more likely a matter of when -- not if -- the 10-year Treasury yield hits 3 percent. And that apparent inevitability raises a pressing question: How to trade when it happens?:

What would you do if you were king for a day? Cure cancer? Bring peace to the land? For Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, the answer is simple: End the quarterly earnings report:

Initial Jobless Claims for Feb 16 222.0K vs 230.0K Est; Prior 230.0K. Continuing Claims for Feb 9 1.88M vs 1.93M Est; Prior 1.94M

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The index of leading economic indicators for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

RBC upgraded Clovis (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Sector Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: CLVS) from Sector Perform to Outperform Susquehanna upgraded KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Negative to Neutral

(NASDAQ: KLAC) from Negative to Neutral Jefferies downgraded Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: ALKS) from Buy to Hold HSBC downgraded Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE: TEO) from Hold to Reduce

