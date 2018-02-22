Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims Fall, 10-Year Treasury Yields, Twitter Makes Some Changes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 22, 2018 9:04am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims Fall, 10-Year Treasury Yields, Twitter Makes Some Changes
Related SPY
Immigration Appears Stalled In Congress: What Now?
The Market In 5 Minutes: Gun Bump Stocks, AT&T-Time Warner, Walmart's Drop
The Path Through The House Of Correction Continues (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Among thematic exchange-traded funds, two of the most popular focus on the artificial intelligence and robotics investment themes. At least one ETF issuer thinks there's room for another artificial intelligence and robotics fund: Link

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a track record of cutting out the middleman and taking control of its supply chain, and Bloomberg reports that Apple is now in talks to buy cobalt directly from miners: Link

As business owners pore through the new tax law, many are asking themselves a fundamental question: Will changing how their company is structured cut their tax bills?: Link $

How GE (NYSE: GE) gambled on fossil fuel power, and lost: Link

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said on Wednesday it would no longer allow people to post identical messages from multiple accounts, cracking down on a tactic that Russian agents and others have allegedly used to make tweets or topics go viral: Link

At this point, it’s more likely a matter of when -- not if -- the 10-year Treasury yield hits 3 percent. And that apparent inevitability raises a pressing question: How to trade when it happens?: Link

What would you do if you were king for a day? Cure cancer? Bring peace to the land? For Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, the answer is simple: End the quarterly earnings report: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Initial Jobless Claims for Feb 16 222.0K vs 230.0K Est; Prior 230.0K. Continuing Claims for Feb 9 1.88M vs 1.93M Est; Prior 1.94M
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:10 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • RBC upgraded Clovis (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Sector Perform to Outperform
  • Susquehanna upgraded KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Negative to Neutral
  • Jefferies downgraded Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Buy to Hold
  • HSBC downgraded Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE: TEO) from Hold to Reduce

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ALKS)

7 Better Ways Professional Asset Managers Evaluate Portfolios
6 Cobalt Stocks To Watch Amid Reports Apple Is In The Market To Buy The Metal Directly
Tim Cook Won't Admit It, But Apple Is Losing Relevancy In China
Alphabet Shares Rise On Google Pay Debut: Should Apple Be Worried?
Why Short Percent Of Float Is Meaningless For Most Popular Stocks
Outside Of Apple, Here Are 6 Other Stocks Warren Buffett Bought In Q4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.