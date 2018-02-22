Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) stock was trading nearly flat early Thursday morning. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter results after Thursday's close. Analysts are modeling the technology giant to earn 42 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $13.47 billion.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) was trading higher by around 5 percent after the streaming music company reported its fourth quarter results after Wednesday's close. Among the main highlights in the quarter include revenue, adjusted EBITDA, advertising, and subscription revenue metrics coming in better-than-expected.

Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) gained more than 10 percent after the developer of cell-based medicines announced phase 3 results from a study exploring its product candidate MSC-100-IV. The company said the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant increase in Day 28 overall response (PR, complete + partial response) rate among children with steroid refractory acute Graft versus Host Disease.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) lost more than 20 percent after the provider of streaming video technologies reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fourth quarter report. However, the company guided its first quarter revenue to a range of $120 million to $130 million which fell short of the $131.7 million analysts were expecting.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 8 percent after research firm Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $15 price target which implies an upside potential of more than 200 percent.

