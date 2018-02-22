41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares jumped 43.79 percent to close at $2.43 on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anthera Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) climbed 35.61 percent to close at $6.36.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUAD) shares gained 26.21 percent to close at $27.83 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings. The company also announced the acquisition of Ivie & Associates.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares rose 15.49 percent to close at $10.59 on Wednesday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares rose 15.47 percent to close at $27.32.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 13.37 percent to close at $22.05 on Wednesday as the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares rose 12.89 percent to close at $2.89 following Q4 results.
- Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) gained 11.87 percent to close at $27.80 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) rose 11.69 percent to close at $17.86 following Q4 results.
- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR) shares climbed 11.63 percent to close at $2.40.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares surged 10.51 percent to close at $149.92 on Wednesday.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares gained 10.38 percent to close at $18.39 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and increased its annual dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 per share.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) jumped 9.86 percent to close at $31.75 as the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares climbed 9.54 percent to close at $14.35 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY18 forecast. LivePerson also named Chris Greiner as CFO.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) gained 8.32 percent to close at $15.37 following Q4 results.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 8.21 percent to close at $114.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares surged 7.27 percent to close at $25.39. HealthStream reported Q4 earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $62.8 million.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares rose 7.19 percent to close at $7.825 on Wednesday after declining 4.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) rose 7.13 percent to close at $10.22. Buckingham upgraded Finish Line from Underperform to Neutral.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 5.77 percent to close at $2.20 in reaction to the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's announcement on Tuesday of a development and commercialization agreement in China. The company said it has reached an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize its eravacycline therapy in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Singapore.
Losers
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares dipped 38.2 percent to close at $2.75 on Wednesday after the company announced plans to acquire HEC Europe for $367 million and reported preliminary earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares tumbled 26.92 percent to close at $6.175 on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: QTS) shares declined 22.7 percent to close at $34.01. QTS Realty reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of $118.9 million. The company also reported a strategic restructuring to accelerate growth and profitability.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dipped 18.26 percent to close at $1.79. Inpixon reported intention to enhance its Indoor Positioning Analytics engine by using AI and machine learning 'to anonymously capture device identity, build a repository of device profiles and fingerprints, and offer intelligent solutions...'
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 18.21 percent to close at $25.15 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) shares fell 16.39 percent to close at $2.04.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares declined 16.3 percent to close at $6.11.
- Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares fell 16.07 percent to close at $2.56.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) declined 15.34 percent to close at $9.49.
- Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) shares fell 15.14 percent to close at $43.10 following Q4 results.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares dropped 14.29 percent to close at $1.80.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares tumbled 13.35 percent to close at $29.80 following Q4 results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares fell 13.17 percent to close at $7.085.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) shares fell 12.55 percent to close at $10.03. Vonage reported Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $254 million.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.77 percent to close at $30.57. Devon Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.983 billion.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares slipped 11.62 percent to close at $2.13.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 11.43 percent to close at $1.78.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) fell 8.34 percent to close at $34.50 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) slipped 6.89 percent to close at $35.01 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 5.57 percent to close at $3.90 after the company posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) shares slipped 5.18 percent to close at $23.41 after reporting weak FY2018 guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales were $363 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.