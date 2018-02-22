Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2018 4:19am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Tokyo at 12:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:10 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

