7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter loss of 38 cents per share. Sales came in at $395 million.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 45 cents, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came fell in-line with consensus at $2 billion. The rental car company issued strong FY18 sales guidance.
- MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earning came in at 3 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in nearly $1 million higher than estimates at $50 million. The company issued strong first quarter sales guidance.
Losers
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down 20 percent following its second earnings report as a public company. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 6 cents, which may not compare to estimates of a 10-cent loss. Sales came in at $188 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company sees a first quarter net loss of $21 million-$15 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $79.9 million, missing estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares are down 6 percent following a report of preliminary results from a Phase 2a study of GWP42006. The company says the study didn't meet primary endpoints and it remains committed to continued development of GWP42006 for autism spectrum disorders.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) shares are down 1 percent after fourth quarter earnings fell in-line with estimates at 11 cents per share. Sales missed estimates by $5 million, coming in at $309 million. The company sees FY18 adjusted EPS of 54 cents-56 cents versus estimates of 58 cents.
