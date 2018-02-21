40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) shares jumped 23.9 percent to close at $15.55 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Rhône for $15.75 per share in cash.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 22.21 percent to close at $23.66 as the company announced plans to collaborate with Abbvie on treatments for Alzheimer's disease.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 18.98 percent to close at $21.00.
- DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN) shares rose 16.04 percent to close at $63.44 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY 2018 earnings forecast.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares gained 15.47 percent to close at $61.51.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares rose 13.32 percent to close at $7.74.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares gained 12.98 percent to close at $20.54 following Q4 results.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) climbed 12.9 percent to close at $5.25. SITO Mobile reported termination of IP sales sharing deal and settlement of related litigation.
- PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) jumped 12.82 percent to close at $17.60 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results and issued a strong FY 2018 outlook.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) surged 12.71 percent to close at $11.26.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares rose 12.26 percent to close at $3.57.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares jumped 11.93 percent to close at $2.72.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares rose 11.79 percent to close at $2.56.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares gained 11.45 percent to close at $7.30 on Tuesday after jumping 37.89 percent on Friday.
- Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) gained 9.07 percent to close at $20.45 following upbeat Q4 profit.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 7.77 percent to close at $3.05 after the company disclosed a new agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares gained 6.46 percent to close at $9.31 following Q4 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares gained 6.34 percent to close at $1.51 following preliminary data from the Cytisine Phase I/II multi-dose, PK/PD clinical study.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) gained 5.96 percent to close at $125.56 after Qualcomm increased acquisition offer for NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 per share.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 3.29 percent to close at $2.20 after Albertsons announced plans to acquire the rest of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Losers
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares dropped 39.53 percent to close at $8.75. MiMedx postponed release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. The company’s board has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior -period matters relating to allegations and certain sales and distribution practices at the company.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) shares fell 25.34 percent to close at $55.28 following earlier 8-K highlighting SEC subpoenas to the company requesting documents related to 'range of topics' including accounting practices, financial info, auditors and international trade practices
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares dropped 21.85 percent to close at $26.39 on Tuesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares declined 21.28 percent to close at $9.36 after the company reported Q4 sales and issued a weak FY17 sales forecast.
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares fell 17.65 percent to close at $8.40.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) shares fell 14.53 percent to close at $2.53.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares slipped 13.31 percent to close at $2.41 on Tuesday after falling 5.44 percent on Friday.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares fell 12.95 percent to close at $3.36 on Tuesday.
- Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 12.36 percent to close at $3.970.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) declined 11.46 percent to close at $9.97 following Q4 results.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares tumbled 11.4 percent to close at $3.42.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) slipped 10.17 percent to close at $94.11 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) shares dropped 8.84 percent to close at $54.15. Sandler O'Neill downgraded Navigators Group from Buy to Hold.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares dropped 8.32 percent to close at $5.07.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.98 percent to close at $18.93. Citigroup downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares fell 6.83 percent to close at $161.88. Cracker Barrel posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) dropped 6.17 percent to close at $33.45 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares declined 5.51 percent to close at $126.67. JP Morgan downgraded Shire from Overweight to Neutral.
- BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL) declined 5.37 percent to close at $41.74 after the company reported half-year results.
- BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) slipped 4.4 percent to close at close at $46.55 following half-year results.
