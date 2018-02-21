Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the recent week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in St Louis at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 8:15 p.m. ET.
