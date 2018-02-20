7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are up 8 percent after announcing it finalized an exclusive advertising agreement with tZERO, a subsidiary of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), for discount trading.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) shares are down 10 percent after reporting weak FY2018 guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales were $363 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares are down 9 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Fourth quarter EPS came in at 1 cent, missing estimates by a penny. Sales missed estimates by $1 million, coming in at $157 million. The company also issued weak first quarter sales guidance.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) shares are down 6 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 22 cents, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $591 million, missing estimates by $5 million. The casino operator sees FY2018 adjusted EBITDA of $600 million-$620 million.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are down 4 percent despite delivering a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 40 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales barely missed estimates, coming in at $545 million. Comps were up 5.8 percent in the quarter.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
