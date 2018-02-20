The Week Ahead: Big Conferences, Retail Earnings And Investor Events Could Provide Catalysts
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Feb. 19 . Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
- Markets closed for President’s Day
Conferences
- Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference Feb. 19 thru Feb. 23
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NEBUU)
Tuesday
Notable Earnings
- The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q4 premarket
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Q4 premarket
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q4 premarket
- DineEquity, Inc (NYSE: DIN) Q4 premarket
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Q4 after hours
Analyst Quiet Period Expirations
- Eyenovia, Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO)
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB)
- resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC)
- ARMO Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO)
- PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS)
Investor Events
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) analyst/investor day
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) non-deal roadshow
Wednesday
Items of Interest
- Martin Shkreli sentencing hearing expected today
Conferences
- Barclays Industrials Conference Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22
- Citi Global Industrials Conf. 2018 Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22
- RBC Capital Global Healthcare Conference Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22
Notable Earnings
- Pandora Media, Inc (NYSE: P) Q4 after hours
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc (NYSE: RGR) Q4 after hours
- The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Q4 after hours
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT)
- Platinum Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: EAGLU)
Investor Events
- DineEquity Analyst/Investor day
- DPW Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DPW) investor webinar
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S. Existing Home Sales 9 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Q4 after hours
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q1 after hours
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q1 after hours
Investor Events
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), respectively, have non-deal roadshows
Friday
M&A
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET
FDA/Biotech
KemPharm, Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) has PDUFA date for KP201/APAP. BZ NOTE: CRL was issued by FDA June 2016
