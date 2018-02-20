Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Big Conferences, Retail Earnings And Investor Events Could Provide Catalysts
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 12:53pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Feb. 19 . Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

  • Markets closed for President’s Day

Conferences

  • Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference Feb. 19 thru Feb. 23

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NEBUU)

Tuesday
Notable Earnings

  • The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q4 premarket
  • Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Q4 premarket
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q4 premarket
  • DineEquity, Inc (NYSE: DIN) Q4 premarket
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Q4 after hours

Analyst Quiet Period Expirations

  • Eyenovia, Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN)
  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO)
  • Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB)
  • resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC)
  • ARMO Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO)
  • PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS)

Investor Events

  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) analyst/investor day
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) non-deal roadshow

Wednesday
Items of Interest

  • Martin Shkreli sentencing hearing expected today

Conferences

  • Barclays Industrials Conference Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22
  • Citi Global Industrials Conf. 2018 Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22
  • RBC Capital Global Healthcare Conference Feb. 21 thru Feb. 22

Notable Earnings

  • Pandora Media, Inc (NYSE: P) Q4 after hours
  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc (NYSE: RGR) Q4 after hours
  • The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Q4 after hours

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)
  • Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT)
  • Platinum Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: EAGLU)

Investor Events

  • DineEquity Analyst/Investor day
  • DPW Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DPW) investor webinar

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
  • U.S. Existing Home Sales 9 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Q4 after hours
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q1 after hours
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), respectively, have non-deal roadshows

Friday
M&A

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET

FDA/Biotech
KemPharm, Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) has PDUFA date for KP201/APAP. BZ NOTE: CRL was issued by FDA June 2016

