IN THE NEWS

Volatility is the name of the game in profitable trading, and it's all the more relevant in the biotech space, which is subject to many make-or-break catalytic events: Link

One security that legitimately merits a “blockchain”-based moniker has declined to adopt one. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) quietly, though actively, trades in the trend: Link

Albertsons Cos. plans to buy the rest of Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) that isn’t being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) as retailers of all stripes scramble to respond to a rapidly changing consumer shopping landscape: Link $

A South Korean official who guided Seoul’s regulatory clampdown on cryptocurrencies was found dead on Sunday, according to a government spokesman: Link $

Throughout 2016 and 2017, a rail terminal built to accept crude oil for the largest East Coast refinery often sat idle, with few trains showing up to unload: Link

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is the latest top official to sound the alarm that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but there’s no sign that Donald Trump is listening yet: Link

The U.S. stock market only had a taste of the potential damage from higher bond yields earlier this year, with the biggest test yet to come, according to Morgan Stanley: Link

Raunchy card games for adults and games aimed at teens and adults are among the fastest-growing segment of the $27 billion toy industry: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) from Sell to Hold

(NYSE: CMG) from Sell to Hold Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: HPE) from Hold to Buy Citi downgraded Snap (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Sell

(NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Sell JP Morgan downgraded EcoPetrol (NYSE: EC) from Neutral to Underweight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.