Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 8:26am   Comments
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stock lost more than 6 percent after the retail giant reported mixed fourth quarter results. The company said it earned $1.33 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $136.3 billion versus expectations of $1.37 per share on revenue of $134.9 billion.

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) will be in focus after the energy and utility company reported fourth quarter results. The company earned 61 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $1.53 billion versus expectations of 65 cents and $1.62 billion. The company also announced an agreement to sell its gas storage business on Friday and terms of the deal were not initially disclosed.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) soared higher by more than 35 percent after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on anti-smoking treatment announced an update. The company reported preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 multi-dose study of its cytisine therapy in which 50 percent of 24 volunteer smokers achieved biochemically verified smoking abstinence after 25 days of treatment.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) soared higher by more than 25 percent after the pharmacy chain agreed to sell itself to grocery store chain Albertsons.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) gained more than 6 percent after QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) revised its takeover offer from $110 per share to $127.50 per share. Elliott Advisors, one of the biggest NXP Semiconductors shareholders, said in a press release the new offer "reflects a positive outcome for all NXP shareholders and is pleased that the company's value has been recognized in the revised transaction terms."

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

