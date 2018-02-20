45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) jumped 37.89 percent to close at $6.55 on Friday. Xtant Medical announced compliance with the NYSE American.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares gained 23.58 percent to close at $2.83.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares jumped 20.99 percent to close at $9.05 on Friday after the global software and services said it has closed a previously announced sale of $185 million worth of newly created preferred stock to affiliates of Siris Capital Group.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 18.84 percent to close at $8.58.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares climbed 17.98 percent to close at $5.25. Yangtze River Port and Logistics disclosed that the company has passed through a shareholder resolution of 50+ percent of holders related to existing shareholders of 'YRIV' receiving shares of Avenal River.
- Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) rose 17.91 percent to close at $30.81. MuleSoft reported in-line Q4 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) climbed 17.16 percent to close at $59.40.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares rose 16.55 percent to close at $8.10 on Friday after declining 2.11 percent on Thursday.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares climbed 15.89 percent to close at $9.99.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) jumped 15.77 percent to close at $19.97 on Friday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares gained 14.77 percent to close at $44.75.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) surged 13.74 percent to close at $5.96 on Friday.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares rose 12.94 percent to close at $14.23 on Friday after gaining 3.45 percent on Thursday.
- Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL) shares rose 12.67 percent to close at $39.04 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results and issued a strong earnings forecast. EY and BlackLine also reported a new strategic alliance.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares gained 9.06 percent to close at $10.35.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares climbed 9.03 percent to close at $3.50 on Friday after gaining 5.94 percent on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 8.33 percent to close at $2.34.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) rose 7.14 percent to close at $2.25.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares gained 5.88 percent to close at $31.89. Buckingham initiated coverage on At Home Group with a Buy rating.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) rose 4.39 percent to close at $16.39. Guggenheim upgraded Wendys from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares dipped 67.4 percent to close at $1.04 on Friday after the nano-cap pharmaceutical company that focuses on products in the areas of urology and rheumatology announced a disappointing update. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve the company's cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction called Vitaros due to "deficiencies related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control ("CMC") and certain safety concerns."
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 33.37 percent to close at $11.46 after CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said the company is full of "red flags that might make investors wary" after conducting a first-hand investigation.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 30.09 percent to close at $2.30. Nano Dimension priced its public offering of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares at $2 per ADS.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 26.07 percent to close at $2.07 after the company priced its $9 million registered direct offering.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) fell 21.73 percent to close at $3.35. Cloud Peak Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $213.893 million.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) dipped 18.89 percent to close at $249.49 despite reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dropped 18.48 percent to close at $34.40.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 17.57 percent to close at $11.07 on Friday after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares fell 16.48 percent to close at $30.15 after the company issued statement on FDA panel for EXPAREL. The FDA panel did not reach an unanimous decision on efficacy and safety for Pacira's pain drug Exparel.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) fell 15.71 percent to close at $19.31 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) declined 15.71 percent to close at $6.5576.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares fell 15.7 percent to close at $4.51. Pixelworks reported a Q4 loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.4 million.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) declined 15.31 percent to close at $2.49.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 15.16 percent to close at $2.35.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares dropped 14.94 percent to close at $5.92.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares fell 14.45 percent to close at $2.96.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) slipped 14.33 percent to close at $11.66. PDF Solutions reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $26.8 million.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 12.81 percent to close at $2.79 on Friday.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares dropped 11.08 percent to close at $74.64 following weak quarterly results.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AUY) shares dropped 9.57 percent to close at $3.12 following Q4 results.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 8.75 percent to close at $9.38 following Q4 results.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 7.72 percent to close at $38.03 as the company issued a weak FY18 sales guidance.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) slipped 7.61 percent to close at $239.36 despite reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) declined 6.13 percent to close at $11.18 as the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a soft Q1 guidance.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) slipped 5.15 percent to close at $55.77. Cognex reported in-line Q4 earnings and announced a $150 million buyback plan. The company also cut its quarterly dividend from $0.09 per share to $0.045 per share.
