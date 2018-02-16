Market Overview

Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2018 2:59pm   Comments
Markets Feel The Impact Of Mueller's Latest Indictments In Russia Probe
The markets had been steadily recovering over the last week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose 8.4 percent and seemed to be on a stable trajectory — until a common catalyst resurfaced.

Both indices fell 1 percent Friday afternoon after Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued an indictment alleging election interference on the part of Russia’s Internet Research Agency, 13 Russian nationals and two companies.

Mueller detailed a two-year conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential campaign through: the adoption of false internet personas to circulate divisive messages; stateside travel to gather intelligence; and the staging political rallies under the guise of American citizens.

“Defendants posted derogatory information about a number of candidates, and by early to mid-2016, Defendants’ operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ... and disparaging Hillary Clinton,” the document read.

The indictment was seen to strain already fractured state relations.

A Russian legislator responded to the charges as “another anti-Russian push.”

The GOP Surveillance Memo: What You Need To Know

Every Person In The White House Who's Been Fired Or Quit Since Trump Took Office

