36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares climbed 23.2 percent to $9.19 after the global software and services said it has closed a previously announced sale of $185 million worth of newly created preferred stock to affiliates of Siris Capital Group.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares gained 28.3 percent to $5.71. Yangtze River Port and Logistics disclosed that the company has passed through a shareholder resolution of 50+ percent of holders related to existing shareholders of 'YRIV' receiving shares of Avenal River.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 22.6 percent to $3.63.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) gained 15.8 percent to $5.50. Xtant Medical announced compliance with the NYSE American.
- Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) gained 12.9 percent to $29.50. MuleSoft reported in-line Q4 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares surged 11.5 percent to $7.75 after declining 2.11 percent on Thursday.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares climbed 11.4 percent to $14.03 after gaining 3.45 percent on Thursday.
- Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL) shares surged 10.2 percent to $38.17 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results and issued a strong earnings forecast. EY and BlackLine also reported a new strategic alliance.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 9.9 percent to $10.43.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares surged 9.7 percent to $2.37.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) gained 9.6 percent to $25.88 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) climbed 9.5 percent to $2.30.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares rose 8.7 percent to $3.49 after gaining 5.94 percent on Thursday.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares climbed 8.2 percent to $32.5899. Buckingham initiated coverage on At Home Group with a Buy rating.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) gained 5.6 percent to $16.58. Guggenheim upgraded Wendys from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares tumbled 63.5 percent to $1.16 after the nano-cap pharmaceutical company that focuses on products in the areas of urology and rheumatology announced a disappointing update. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve the company's cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction called Vitaros due to "deficiencies related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control ("CMC") and certain safety concerns."
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 34 percent to $2.17. Nano Dimension priced its public offering of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares at $2 per ADS.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares dipped 25.5 percent to $2.09 after the company priced its $9 million registered direct offering.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares dipped 24.4 percent to $10.16 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 22.5 percent to $13.33 after CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said the company is full of "red flags that might make investors wary" after conducting a first-hand investigation.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares dipped 18.3 percent to $4.37. Pixelworks reported a Q4 loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.4 million.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) dropped 18 percent to $250.48 despite reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) slipped 17.1 percent to $18.97 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares dropped 16.6 percent to $30.10 after the company issued statement on FDA panel for EXPAREL. The FDA panel did not reach an unanimous decision on efficacy and safety for Pacira's pain drug Exparel.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) declined 14.1 percent to $3.67. Cloud Peak Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $213.893 million.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) fell 13.2 percent to $11.81. PDF Solutions reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $26.8 million.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares dipped 12.7 percent to $3.02.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) dropped 12.3 percent to $9.02 following Q4 results.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) declined 11.6 percent to $229.01 despite reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares fell 11.2 percent to $6.18
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 8.2 percent to $53.96. Cognex reported in-line Q4 earnings and announced a $150 million buyback plan. The company also cut its quarterly dividend from $0.09 per share to $0.045 per share.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares slipped 7.9 percent to $77.31 following weak quarterly results.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 7.6 percent to $11.00 as the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a soft Q1 guidance.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) dropped 7.2 percent to $38.25 as the company issued a weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AUY) shares fell 5.8 percent to $3.25 following Q4 results.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) fell 4.1 percent to $29.25 after reporting an offering of common stock and warrants.
