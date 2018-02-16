Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) stock was trading higher by 2 percent ahead of Friday's open. The beverage giant reported its fourth quarter results and earned 39 cents per share on revenue of $7.5 billion, while Wall Street analysts were modeling the company to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $7.4 billion. The company also guided its full year EPS to a range of $2.06 to $2.10, which is above the Street's expectations for $2.01 per share.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained more than 30 percent after the global software and services said it has closed a previously announced sale of $185 million worth of newly created preferred stock to affiliates of Siris Capital Group

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) collapsed nearly 75 percent after the nano-cap pharmaceutical company that focuses on products in the areas of urology and rheumatology announced a disappointing update. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve the company's cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction called Vitaros due to "deficiencies related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control ("CMC") and certain safety concerns."

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) gained more than 1 percent Friday in reaction to the mass media company's earnings report. CBS said it earned $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $3.9 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) lost more than 11 percent after CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said the company is full of "red flags that might make investors wary" after conducting a first-hand investigation.

