Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2018 4:39am   Comments
  • U.S. housing starts report for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on import and export prices for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

