Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock was trading higher by more than 7 percent after the tech giant reported its fiscal second quarter earnings report. Cisco said it earned 63 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $11.9 billion versus expectations of 59 cents per share and $11.81 billion. Cisco boosted its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 33 cents per share and guided its fiscal third quarter EPS above the Street's estimates.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) soared higher by more than 17 percent after the online travel site reported its fourth quarter results that showed an acceleration of sales from a year ago from $316 million to $321 million. The company did report an $84 million loss, $73 million of which was related to new tax laws. The company guided for its EBITDA in 2018 to be flat, which marks an improvement versus Wall Street's expectations for a continued decline in EBITDA.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) was trading higher by 0.5 percent ahead of Thursday's open. The media giant will report its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close and analysts are modeling the company to earn $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) gained nearly 20 percent after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on maternal health, announced an update for its therapy to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain at-risk women called Makena. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Makena for pregnant women with one baby and who spontaneously delivered one preterm baby in the past.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) gained nearly 8 percent after a 13F revealed billionaire investor Warren Buffett bought $358 million worth of the Israel-based generic drugmaker's stock, or approximately 1.8 percent of the entire company.

