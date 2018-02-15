Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2018 4:13am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Philly Fed manufacturing index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Empire State Manufacturing Index is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

