IN THE NEWS

Bitcoin has recived the lion’s share of cryptocurrency headlines in the past year, but a handful of popular altcoins have begun to get some major investor support as well: Link

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s Snapchat recently updated its platform, but Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram might be the big winner: Link

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) impressed investors with its fourth quarter earnings report, which sent shares soaring by more than 80 percent. Is the move justified?: Link

U.S. financial markets have been roiled recently by something neither the economy nor investors have had to contend with for the better part of a decade: concerns they may soon have to reckon with rising inflation: Link

Steve Bannon’s war on the GOP establishment seems to have petered out, but the party is still roiling with primary fights and fundraising woes that hang over its effort to hold or expand its Senate majority: Link $

A top oil executive walked into the marble lobby of an exclusive Milan hotel on a chilly winter night. His dinner date was a former Nigerian oil minister offering to sell one of Africa’s biggest untapped oil discoveries: Link $

Russian banks and a joint Russia-China investment fund are eager to participate in Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, according to the head of a sovereign Russian investment fund: Link

Under CEO Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing (NYSE: BA) has turned unapologetically hard-nosed: Link

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has finally found its taco turnaround expert: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US MBA mortgage applications w-e 9 Feb -4.1% vs 0.7% prev

USA Retail Sales (MoM) for Jan -0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.40%

USA Core CPI (MoM) for Jan 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.30%

Data on business inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: CG) from Hold to Buy Barclays upgraded Commscope (NASDAQ: COMM) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: COMM) from Sector Weight to Overweight Longbow downgraded Cambrex (NYSE: CBM) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: CBM) from Buy to Neutral Goldman downgraded Avis Budget (NASDAQ: CAR) from Neutral to Sell

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.