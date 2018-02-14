40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares surged 86.96 percent to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after reporting the company hit oil in Israel, at a portion of its Megiddo-Jezreel well. The company says it encountered free-flowing hydrocarbons while circulating drilling mud at a current open hole wireline logging. The company decided to drill 70 meters further upon the discovery.
- WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH) shares climbed 54.52 percent to close at $1.23 on Tuesday. The insurance company agreed to merge with
- Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSM). Nationstar shareholders could chose to receive $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 of WMIH common stock for each share owned. Nationstar shareholders will own around 36 percent of the combined entity with WMIH shareholders owning the remaining 64 percent.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares jumped 36.36 percent to close at $3.00.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 23.82 percent to close at $24.789.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares climbed 18.14 percent to close at $4.95 following announcement of $300 million investment from Harbin Pharmaceuticals. GNC reported in-line quarterly earnings.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) jumped 17.36 percent to close at $16.70. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares jumped 17.05 percent to close at $19.15 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat and raising FY18 guidance.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 16.92 percent to close at $3.11 on Tuesday.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) climbed 16.01 percent to close at $15.29. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 15.49 percent to close at $3.28.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares jumped 14.47 percent to close at $17.80. Cardlytics priced its 5.4 million share IPO at $13 per share.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares gained 14.12 percent to close at $45.05.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 13.91 percent to close at $17.20 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares climbed 13.56 percent to close at $6.70.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares gained 12.66 percent to close at $21.80.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 12.41 percent to close at $4.44.
- Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) rose 11.41 percent to close at $9.47.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) shares jumped 11.11 percent to close at $41.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 10.62 percent to close at $3.02.
- Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) rose 9.59 percent to close at $129.66 following upbeat quarterly results.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) rose 9.3 percent to close at $97.778 following Monday Dow Jones report of takeover talks with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 8.53 percent to close at $4.20.
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 8.26 percent to close at $4.85 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) climbed 8.11 percent to close at $24.65. B. Riley initiated coverage on Health Insurance Innovations with a Buy rating.
- Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) rose 7.95 percent to close at $120.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) gained 7.12 percent to close at $57.15 following Q4 beat.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) shares gained 6.16 percent to close at $112.25 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) rose 5.9 percent to close at $59.21. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares dipped 39.78 percent to close at $1.68 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience priced 5 million common share and warrants to buy up to 3.5 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) tumbled 32.04 percent to close at $5.43 after the company reported pricing of its $105 million public offering.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) declined 23.75 percent to close at $3.66 on Tuesday after gaining 19.11 percent on Monday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 21.86 percent to close at $2.68.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) dipped 21.28 percent to close at $3.81.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) slipped 16.33 percent to close at $2.05. Affimed priced its 11.5 million share public offering of common stock at 2.00 per share.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 12.77 percent to close at $2.05.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares fell 12.71 percent to close at $2.06. US Gold reported completion of Fall '17 drilling program.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) dropped 12.22 percent to close at $3.95 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares declined 11.55 percent to close at $2.74.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) shares dropped 8.89 percent to close at $8.20 on Tuesday.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) fell 6.64 percent to close at $67.39. Henry Schein has denied the FTC anti-trust allegations.
