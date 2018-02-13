Market Overview

9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2018 5:12pm   Comments
Related FOSL
Fossil Group's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2018
Fossil skyrockets after comp sales stunner (Seeking Alpha)
Related LPTH
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Esterline Drops Following Downbeat Q4 Results; Alteryx Shares Jump
LightPath Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are surging up 55 percent after reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter came in at 64 cents per share, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in $41 million ahead of estimates at $921 million.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat, coming in $210 million ahead of estimates at $8.36 billion. EPS fell in-line with estimates at 2 cents per share.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 11 percent after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares are up 9 percent after reporting the company hit oil in Israel, at a portion of its Megiddo-Jezreel well. The company says it encountered free-flowing hydrocarbons while circulating drilling mud at a current open hole wireline logging. The company decided to drill 70 meters further upon the discovery.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares are up 3 percent after the company announced the decision to initiate the process to sell Lids Sports Group.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares are up 3 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.175 to $0.19 per share. CFO Rajesh Agrawal said on the earnings call that the company is testing transactions with cryptocurrency Ripple.

Losers

  • ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 9 cents per share beating estimates, but sales fell $260,000 short of estimates at $34.1 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

