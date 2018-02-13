The Market In 5 Minutes: Infrastructure, Amazon, Walgreens-AmerisourceBergen
IN THE NEWS
President Donald Trump unveiled a much-anticipated, $1.5-trillion infrastructure plan intended to “address unmet rural infrastructure needs, empower state and local authorities and train the American workforce of the future," according to the White House: Link
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is in early talks to buy the remaining 74 percent of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) that it doesn’t already own, according to the Wall Street Journal: Link
A female employee at Steven A. Cohen’s private investment firm filed a discrimination lawsuit Monday, alleging unfair pay practices and a pervasively sexist work environment: Link $
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pushing to turn its nascent medical-supplies business into a major supplier to U.S. hospitals and outpatient clinics that could compete with incumbent distributors of items from gauze to hip implants: Link $
A group of cryptocurrency traders will file a lawsuit against Coincheck Inc on Thursday over last month’s theft of $530 million in digital money from the Tokyo-based exchange, a lawyer representing the claimants said: Link
Bitcoin industry grapples with age-old problem of inheritance: Link
Keith Weed is mad as hell about online fake news and toxic content and he’s not going to take it any more: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- US NFIB January Small Business Index 106.9 Vs 104.9 In December
- Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Feb. Down 1.1% MoM, Up 2.8% YoY
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Statoil (NYSE: STO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
- KeyBanc upgraded Paycom (NYSE: PAYC) from Sector Weight to Overweight
- Bank of America downgraded Avalon Bay (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral
- Morgan Stanley downgraded BP (NYSE: BP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight
