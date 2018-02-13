IN THE NEWS

President Donald Trump unveiled a much-anticipated, $1.5-trillion infrastructure plan intended to “address unmet rural infrastructure needs, empower state and local authorities and train the American workforce of the future," according to the White House: Link

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is in early talks to buy the remaining 74 percent of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) that it doesn’t already own, according to the Wall Street Journal: Link

A female employee at Steven A. Cohen’s private investment firm filed a discrimination lawsuit Monday, alleging unfair pay practices and a pervasively sexist work environment: Link $

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pushing to turn its nascent medical-supplies business into a major supplier to U.S. hospitals and outpatient clinics that could compete with incumbent distributors of items from gauze to hip implants: Link $

A group of cryptocurrency traders will file a lawsuit against Coincheck Inc on Thursday over last month’s theft of $530 million in digital money from the Tokyo-based exchange, a lawyer representing the claimants said: Link

Bitcoin industry grapples with age-old problem of inheritance: Link

Keith Weed is mad as hell about online fake news and toxic content and he’s not going to take it any more: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US NFIB January Small Business Index 106.9 Vs 104.9 In December

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Feb. Down 1.1% MoM, Up 2.8% YoY

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Statoil (NYSE: STO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: STO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight KeyBanc upgraded Paycom (NYSE: PAYC) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: PAYC) from Sector Weight to Overweight Bank of America downgraded Avalon Bay (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral Morgan Stanley downgraded BP (NYSE: BP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

