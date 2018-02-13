33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) shares climbed 31.05 percent to close at $40.39 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) for $40.75 per share in cash.
- Amber Road Inc (NYSE: AMBR) shares climbed 23.37 percent to close at $8.50 on Monday. E2open proposed to acquire Amber Road for $10.50 per share in cash in a transaction valued at over $300 million.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares jumped 22.41 percent to close at $5.40.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) gained 21.32 percent to close at $19.35.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares surged 19.14 percent to close at $2.490 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 19.11 percent to close at $ 4.80.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 18.35 percent to close at 10.545 following Q4 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares gained 18.08 percent to close at $4.05.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares gained 17.08 percent to close at $8.50. Jamba reported a 5.3 percent gain in system-wide comp. store sales. The company expects FY18 sales of $68 million to $70 million and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $16 million. Jamba disclosed that it is in process of completing financial statements for FY ended January 2, 2018.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares rose 16.9 percent to close at $3.0978.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) shares gained 16.9 percent to close at $2.70.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares gained 16.43 percent to close at $22.32.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares climbed 16.3 1percent to close at $15.55 on Monday.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 11.73 percent to close at $6.00. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunrun with an Outperform rating.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) gained 11.65 percent to close at $16.29. KeyBanc upgraded TimkenSteel from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) jumped 9.78 percent to close at $4.04. The China based nano-cap's stock has fallen more than 15 percent over the past three trading sessions but the company's chairman issued an open letter to shareholders on Monday. The letter highlighted a series of corporate developments and how it plans on focusing on "high growth opportunities" ahead.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 9.28 percent to close at $17.54 on Monday after gaining 7.79 percent on Friday.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) shares rose 8.5 percent to close at $23.62 on Monday after gaining 3.67 percent on Friday.
- Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) rose 8.44 percent to close at $25.055 following Q2 results.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 7.69 percent to close at $5.60. iClick Interactive Asia Group received the Advertising Agency Authorization Certificate from Baidu for its native advertisements of news feed advertising in 2018.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) climbed 7.74 percent to close at $8.35 on Monday after gaining 1.31 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dropped 2.378 percent to close at $3.4298 on Monday.
- Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) fell 16.52 percent to close at $1.87 as the company issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and FY 2017.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) tumbled 15.52 percent to close at $2.45 on Monday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 13.09 percent to close at $32.01. Jefferies downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from Buy to Underperform.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) fell 13.04 percent to close at $3.00.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) dropped 12.46 percent to close at $10.33. Sapiens Intl narrowed its FY2017 sales guidance and issued a weak FY18 sales forecast.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares fell 10.99 percent to close at $4.13.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) declined 10.48 percent to close at $12.60. Abeona Therapeutics disclosed that it has received the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ABO-202.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dropped 9.37 percent to close at $5.80.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) fell 8.82 percent to close at $24.49. Wedbush downgraded Lumber Liquidators from Outperform to Neutral.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares dropped 8.15 percent to close at $5.86 on Monday after gaining 4.93 percent on Friday.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 4.93 percent to close at $4.82. ChromaDex projects to report Q4 net revenue of around $7.5 million and operating of $8.5 million to $9.5 million.
