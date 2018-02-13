Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for January is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Dayton, Ohio at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
