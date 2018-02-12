9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) shares are up 14 percent after announcing positive topline results from a Phase 2 study of KDO25.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in $20 million higher than estimates at $3.7 billion.
- Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) shares are up 9 percent following a top and bottom line beat in the fourth quarter. The company also announced the signing of multi-year contract extensions with two long-standing technology clients.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat and raising FY18 guidance. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $74 million, topping estimates by $3 million. The company sees FY18 sales in the range of $295 million-$300 million.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are down 16 percent after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares are down 12 percent following the announcement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are down 9 percent following the announcement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares are down 8 percent. Shares spiked 50 percent in the regular session, following the announcement that the company entered a partnership deal with Strategic Science & Technologies to develop topical Sildenafil.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares are down 6 percent after reporting its fourth quarter earnings report. Fourth quarter GAAP EPS came in at $(4.59). Premium sales came in at $4.689 billion, up from $4.19 billion in the same quarter of last year. The company sees FY18 adjusted EPS in the range of $3.23-$3.73 against a consensus $3.49 estimate.
