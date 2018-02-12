Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock gained nearly 2 percent amid a fresh round of M&A rumors. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) may be prepared to present an offer to buy Fox's assets even though it has already reached a deal to sell most of its entertainment and media assets to Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) for $52.4 billion, Reuters reported.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) gained 2.2 percent after the global aerospace and defense company announced an acquisition. General Dynamics said it will buy CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) in a deal that values the stock at $40.75 per share, which marks a premium of more than 30 percent from Friday's closing price of $30.82.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) gained around 35 percent. The nano-cap pharmaceutical company that focuses on curing hepatitis B said it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to streamline the development and registration of its hepatitis B therapy called TXL.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) gained more than 2 percent to trade at $81.24, which is within striking distance of its 52-week high of $82.95. The stock was upgraded from Hold to Buy at Stifel.

Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) could see continued volatility. The China based nano-cap's stock has fallen more than 15 percent over the past three trading sessions but the company's chairman issued an open letter to shareholders on Monday. The letter highlighted a series of corporate developments and how it plans on focusing on "high growth opportunities" ahead.

