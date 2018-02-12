44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) shares rose 27.48 percent to close at $8.35 following better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) climbed 24.43 percent to close at $0.3983. Trovagene presentd data showing synergy of PCM-075 in combination with Zytiga® in castration-resistant prostate cancer model at the 2018 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares jumped 22.69 percent to close at $15.95 on Friday. Alliance One International reported Q3 earnings of $9.80 per share on revenue of $477 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 21.64 percent to close at $3.71 on Friday after falling 19.74 percent on Thursday.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 20.14 percent to close at $8.59 after Seattle Genetics reported a multi-program immuno-oncology collaboration deal with Pieris Pharma.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares jumped 20 percent to close at $4.80 following strong quarterly results.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) gained 19.52 percent to close at $27.55.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) climbed 18.56 percent to close at $9.90 Unisys reported Q4 earnings of $0.77 per shares on sales of $746.6 million.
- MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) surged 18.29 percent to close at $26.32 on better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 18.13 percent to close at $4.43.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) jumped 17.85 percent to close at $32.15. Catalyst Biosciences has high expectations for its therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 16.67 percent to close at $3.50.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 16.18 percent to close at $10.05 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares gained 15.09 percent to close at $4.50 on Friday.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) shares jumped 14.25 percent to close at $15.31 after the company issued an enrollment update for LEADERSHIP 301 clinical trial of rosiptor.
- Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) gained 11.33 percent to close at $33.40 following upbeat Q2 results.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) gained 9.35 percent to close at $15.44 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) gained 7.94 percent to close at $17.27. Mattel appointed Ynon Kreiz as Chairman.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 7.54 percent to close at $41.06 after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skechers also announced a $150 million share buyback plan.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares gained 6.69 percent to close at $232.08 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 6.64 percent to $3.21. CTI BioPharma priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $3per share.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) gained 3.75 percent to close at $90.53 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) shares dropped 28.85 percent to close at $0.235.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares tumbled 27.27 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday after the company reported Q2 results.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) shares dropped 23.31 percent to close at $11.35 despite reporting upbeat results. However, the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 19.52 percent to close at $2.35 after climbing 11.45 percent on Thursday.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 17.21 percent to close at $12.75 following Q3 results. NGL Energy Partners reported Q3 earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $4.463 million.
- Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: WEB) shares dipped 18.17 percent to close at $17.675 after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) shares dropped 18.06 percent to close at $0.885.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 17.48 percent to close at $5.38. Miragen Therapeutics priced its 7 million share public offering of common stock at $5.50 per share.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares dropped 15.66 percent to close at $4.20. CBL & Associates reported Q4 net income of $0.15 per share on revenue of $235.35 million.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 15.47 percent to close at $104.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) dropped 15.47 percent to close at $11.75 following Q4 results.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) declined 15.33 percent to close at $6.74 following Q4 results. BTIG Research downgraded Elevate Credit from Buy to Neutral.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares dropped 14.9 percent to close at $2.17.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) slipped 13.93 percent to close at $15.75. Sierra Wireless reported Q4 earnings of $0.28 per share on sales of $183.5 million. The company issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares dropped 13.92 percent to close at $3.34.
- Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) dropped 13.64 percent to close at $71.62 after denying a WSJ report that the company was in talks with Boeing.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B (NYSE: LGF.B) fell 12.74 percent to close at $25.54 after the company posted downbeat quarterly profit.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares dropped 12.41 percent to close at $14.935 after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $22.01 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) declined 8.8 percent to close at $30.56.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 7.73 percent to close at $9.855 following quarterly results.
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) slipped 3.63 percent to close at $107.11 as the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
