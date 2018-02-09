Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) stock shed $25 billion in market value Friday. The catalyst for the selloff stems from a Wall Street Journal report, which said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be a mere few weeks away from launching a trial of its own delivery system.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained nearly 10 percent after reporting a blow-out earnings report. The company earned$1.72 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $2.9 billion versus expectations of $1.16 per share and $2.68 billion. Former equity research analyst Gene Munster said Nvidia's products are a "foundational part of the future of technology."

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) stock lost nearly 5 percent. The predictive analytics company, whichs owns a majority stake in MoviePass, is expected to officially announce a reduction in MoviePass' monthly subscription cost to $7.95. Benzinga was first to break the story Thursday.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) traded as high as $4 per share Thursday and was indicated higher ahead of Friday's open by 10 percent. Shares opened at $3.51, up nearly 2 percent on no notable news. As a reminder, the stock rallied 2,500 percent within two weeks in November 2016 but is now down more than 99.9 percent over the past 12 months.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: XIN) gained more than 6 percent Friday morning. The China-based real estate developer and property manager offered an update to its blockchain related initiatives which it expects to help capture market opportunities China's huge real estate market.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) lost nearly 3 percent. The online travel agency's weakness can be attributed to Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), which lost 14 percent and hit a new 52-week low of $104.45. Expedia said Thursday it earned 84 cents per share in its fourth quarter on revenue of $2.319 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

