28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares rose 29.6 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading. Alliance One International reported Q3 earnings of $9.80 per share on revenue of $477 million.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares rose 18.8 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares rose 17.9 percent to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Intelsat and SES proposed joint use of C-band by satellite and terrestrial mobile operators in the U.S.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 15.6 percent to $16.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 10.5 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.76 percent on Thursday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 10.5 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining 4.18 percent on Thursday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 9.9 percent to $238.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 9.6 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $3per share.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 7.6 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading after Seattle Genetics reported a multi-program immuno-oncology collaboration deal with Pieris Pharma.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) rose 6.4 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after falling 4.36 percent on Thursday.
- AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO) rose 6 percent to $4.80.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) rose 5.9 percent to $92.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) rose 5.7 percent to $45.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.61 percent on Thursday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares rose 5.4 percent to $58.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.36 percent on Thursday.
- Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ASX) shares rose 5.2 percent to $6.89 in pre-market trading after falling 2.82 percent on Thursday.
- Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) rose 5.2 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 5.1 percent to $9.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.41 percent on Thursday.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 5.1 percent to $40.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skechers also announced a $150 million share buyback plan.
Losers
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 24.7 percent to $2.20 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 11.45 percent on Thursday.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 17.1 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) fell 15.2 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. BTIG Research downgraded Elevate Credit from Buy to Neutral.
- Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: WEB) shares fell 12.1 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) fell 8.5 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.97 percent on Thursday.
- Acquity Group Ltd (NYSE: AQ) shares fell 6.5 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 6.1 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 44.46 percent on Thursday.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) fell 5.8 percent to $103.00 following a report that 'Shipping with Amazon' will launch in the U.S. in '18.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 5.7 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after declining 2.76 percent on Thursday.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5.5 percent to $226.21 in pre-market trading following a report that 'Shipping with Amazon' will launch in the U.S. in '18.
