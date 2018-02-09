46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares surged 32.17 percent to close at $26.50 on Thursday following better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) jumped 29.86 percent to close at $8.96 on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 27.5 percent to close at $2.55. NXT-ID’s subsidiary Fit Pay announced FlipTM - a contactless payment device for cryptocurrencies.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) climbed 27.36 percent to close at $89.04 on Thursday after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRN) shares rose 15.62 percent to close at $3.70.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 15.25 percent to close at $23.05 following Q4 results.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares jumped 14.19 percent to close at $19.96 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares climbed 13.37 percent to close at $4.58 following Q3 results.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 12.15 percent to close at $30.18 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) gained 11.68 percent to close at $17.12 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares surged 11.45 percent to close at $2.92.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares rose 10.43 percent to close at $9.00 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY 2018 sales guidance.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) jumped 10.2 percent to close at $46.33 following Q3 results.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) jumped 10.17 percent to close at $5.31 after the National Institutes of Health disclosed that NIAGEN® prevented neurological damage and shows improved cognitive and physical function in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) shares rose 8.94 percent to close at $39.47 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY18 adjusted earnings outlook.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) gained 6.88 percent to close at $2.95 following Q4 results.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) shares rose 6.58 percent to close at $20.25. Cactus priced its 23 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) rose 6.32 percent to close at $70.68 following Q3 results.
Losers
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares fell 35.31 percent to close at $17.17 on Thursday. Collectors Universe reported Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.1 million.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares dipped 33.92 percent to close at $3.31 on Thursday. CGG and Ardiseis have reported the successful completion of the world`s highest-density broadband seismic survey ever acquired onshore or offshore.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) declined 32.08 percent to close at $59.80 on Thursday. iRobot reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) shares tumbled 29.98 percent to close at $3.90. Quantum reported that it is postponing Q3 results and its conference call, which were scheduled for this afternoon.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 27.69 percent to close at $6.24. Gemphire reported an offering of common stock.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 19.82 percent to close at $6.96. Everspin Technologies priced 3.6 million share offering at $7 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 19.74 percent to close at $3.05.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) declined 19.04 percent to close at $25.30. NuStar Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.00 per shares on sales of $450.54 million. NuStar Energy LP and NuStart GP Holdings agreed to merge.
- NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) shares dipped 18.05 percent to close at $13.85.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) shares dropped 17.36 percent to close at $205.89 following Q1 results.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares fell 17.18 percent to close at $2.70.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) dipped 16.61 percent to close at $31.79 following Q3 results. Canada Goose named Jonathan Sinclair as CFO.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares fell 16.53 percent to close at $22.01 following Q4 results.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares dropped 16.22 percent to close at $3.10 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) declined 16.17 percent to close at $74.66 following Q1 results. JP Morgan downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) shares dropped 15.55 percent to close at $25.09 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 14.96 percent to close at $2.33.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares dropped 14.56 percent to close at $15.55 after the company reported top-line data from Phase 1/2 gene therapy trial in MPS IIIA.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares fell 14.29 percent to close at $18.71 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 14.07 percent to close at $7.57.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) dipped 14.06 percent to close at $67.462 following earnings miss.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) fell 14.04 percent to close at $38.63 despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million.
- Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares fell 13.73 percent to close at $14.45 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and cut its sales outlook.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 11.52 percent to close at $18.05 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and cut its FY18 sales guidance.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 11.41 percent to close at $8.62. MediciNova priced its 4.4 million share public offering of common stock at $9.05 per share.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares fell 10.6 percent to close at $18.64. Teva posted better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a weak FY18 forecast.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 7.16 percent to close at $5.03.
- Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LFGR) shares slipped 5.1 percent to close at $7.45. Leaf Group priced $22 million offering at $7.50 per share.
