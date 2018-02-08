30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares climbed 47.05 percent to close at $20.67 on Wednesday after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year.
- Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) rose 26.43 percent to close at $17.38 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares gained 25.96 percent to close at $3.59. DryShips reported a $50 million buyback plan and announced a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) shares jumped 23.51 percent to close at $2.08 after falling 43.62 percent on Tuesday.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares rose 21.43 percent to close at $4.08.
- tronc Inc (NASDAQ: TRNC) rose 19.23 percent to close at $21.58 after the company confirmed the sale of LA Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to Patrick Soon-Shiong. The company also acquired a majority interest in BestReviews.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) jumped 17.35 percent to close at $74.00.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) gained 16.74 percent to close at $27.06 after the apparel company confirmed an acquisition offer from George Feldenkreis, the company's founder who was recently ousted as executive chairman but still controls more than 11 percent of all outstanding shares. He's joining forces with Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm, to take Perry Ellis private.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) jumped 15.47 percent to close at $9.18. Bank of America upgraded Horizon Global from Underperform to Buy.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares gained 14.57 percent to close at $28.00 after the company reported that it entered into a global collaboration with J&J's Janssen for TD-1473 in inflammatory intestinal diseases.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) jumped 14.56 percent to close at $169.95 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 14.45 percent to close at $6.83.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) jumped 13.98 percent to close at $41.67.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 11.12 percent to close at $14.39 after surging 21.03 percent on Tuesday.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares gained 10.28 percent to close at $55.58 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed 9.25 percent to close at $178.32. Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, said he has resigned from the gaming company he founded.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) gained 7.45 percent to close at $2.95 following quarterly results.
Losers
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) tumbled 36.92 percent to close at $19.15 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) dropped 31.41 percent to close at $1.4129.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 30.9 percent to close at $3.31.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares fell 16.76 percent to close at $42.01. Manhattan Associates reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per shares on sales of $144.1 million.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) fell 15.62 percent to close at $2.70. Black Box reported a Q3 loss of $1.85 per share on sales of $194.9 million.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) declined 15.25 percent to close at $11.67 following Q2 results.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) dropped 14.84 percent to closed at $57.40 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) declined 12.05 percent to close at $16.90.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) fell 11.61 percent to $9.90 following Q4 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dropped 10.76 percent to close at $18.16. JinkoSolar reported a follow-on offering of 3.6 million ADSs and $35 million concurrent private placement.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) fell 10.55 percent to close at $272.21. Chipotle posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18.
- Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) declined 8.92 percent to close at $6.89. Halcon disclosed an offering of 1.2 million shares. The company also announced the acquisition of 22,617 net acres in Ward County, Texas at an average price of $14,674 per acre.
Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) shares declined 6.35 percent to close at $1.77. RBC Capital downgraded Klondex Mines from Outperform to Sector Perform, while Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
