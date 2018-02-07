8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are up 11 percent following an earlier announcement the company closed a previously announced offering.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
- CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) shares are up 3 percent following a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales beat estimates by $40 million, coming in at $1.31 billion. The company raised its FY18 outlook.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares up almost 3 percent following a Q4 beat and reaffirmed guidance.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are down 21 percent despite reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 54 cents, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $327 million, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) shares are down 15 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million.
