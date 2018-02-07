Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2018 5:04pm   Comments
Share:
Related
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Related CBMG
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Private equity shop invests $30.6M in Cellular Biomedicine; shares up 1% (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are up 11 percent following an earlier announcement the company closed a previously announced offering.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) shares are up 3 percent following a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales beat estimates by $40 million, coming in at $1.31 billion. The company raised its FY18 outlook.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares up almost 3 percent following a Q4 beat and reaffirmed guidance.

Losers

  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are down 21 percent despite reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 54 cents, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $327 million, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
  • WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) shares are down 15 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBMG + CSRA)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OPGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.