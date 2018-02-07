Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock traded higher by 0.8 percent early Wednesday morning. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after market close and is expected to lose $3.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) gained more than 10 percent after the apparel company confirmed an acquisition offer from George Feldenkreis, the company's founder who was recently ousted as executive chairman but still controls more than 11 percent of all outstanding shares. He's joining forces with Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm, to take Perry Ellis private.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) gained more than 20 percent in reaction to an encouraging earnings report. The social media company said after Tuesday's close it lost 13 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $285.693 million. Wall Street analysts were excepting the company to lose 16 cents per share on revenue of $253.01 million.

Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSE: XIV) was trading lower by more than 16 percent ahead of Wednesday's open after plummeting 92 percent Tuesday. The inverse volatility ETN was Benzinga's most-searched ticker throughout Tuesday's trading session after Credit Suisse said it will be liquidating the instrument.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained more than 8 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for patients with cancer announced an update to its lead product candidate, duvelisib. Versatem said it has submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of duvelisib, which is a first-in-class oral dual inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma.

