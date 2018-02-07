40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares jumped 43.36 percent to close at $10.25 on Tuesday. Asta Funding reported a $5.30 per share special dividend.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares climbed 36.36 percent to close at $5.25. Cyanotech reported Q3 earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.15 million.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares gained 34.78 percent to close at $4.03 following a strong Q3 earnings beat.
- ATA Inc.(ADR) (NASDAQ: ATAI) climbed 32.83 percent to close at $6.19. ATA entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary ATA Online.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) climbed 24.74 percent to close at $30.00 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares jumped 21.24 percent to close at $51.65 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 21.03 percent to close at $12.95.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares rose 20.89 percent to close at $4.34 on Tuesday.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares rose 20.88 percent to close at $6.83 following a Q2 earnings beat.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) jumped 20 percent to close at $10.80.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 17.17 percent to close at $6.96 on Tuesday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 15.9 percent to close at $4.01 following release addressing 'unfounded' rumors, stock volatility: 'Management states that it knows of no developments at the Company that would be the cause of the recent volatility and decline in the stock price'.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares gained 15.54 percent to close at $16.28. Array BioPharma reported a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.2 million.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) climbed 13.76 percent to close at $10.75 after dropping 0.74 percent on Monday.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) rose 12.89 percent to close at $36.35 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) jumped 11.37 percent to close at $43.88 Micron raised its outlook for the second quarter and named David Zinsner as CFO effective February 19.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) jumped 10.44 percent to close at $104.56 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE: LEU) gained 10.02 percent to close at $3.66.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 9.57 percent to close at $2.06 after tumbling 16.07 percent on Monday. Ameri Holdings disclosed that it has been selected as prime implementation partner for SAP SuccessFactors HCM Module by a major global restaurant group.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) rose 9.01 percent to close at $49.02. Tapestry reported Q2 earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.785 billion.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) shares rose 7.51 percent to close at $4.44.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) climbed 5.87 percent to close at $41.86 following quarterly results.
Losers
- NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) shares dipped 43.62 percent to close at $1.68 on Tuesday following circulation of SeekingAlpha article.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares tumbled 38.59 percent to close at $4.79 on Tuesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 24.86 percent to close at $6.95. Remark Holdings reported a deal with Shanghai Open University for KanKan AI platform.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) dropped 22.51 percent to close at $34.25 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued a weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares dropped 13.42 percent to close at $2.00 on Tuesday after dipping 41.54 percent on Monday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 12.17 percent to close at $4.6549.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dipped 11.73 percent to close at $17.98.
- 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) fell 11.5 percent to close at $12.24. 8point3 Energy reported Q4 sales of $15.8 million and net income of $8.8 million. The company reported a deal to be purchased by Capital Dynamics at $12.35 per share in cash.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares dipped 11.1 percent to close at $5.60 on Monday after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) tumbled 10.59 percent to close at $2.11. Akari Therapeutics reported completion of Phase II COBALT trial of Coversin in patients with PNH and further progress of clinical trials.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 10.58 percent to close at $12.26.
- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) shares fell 10.41 percent to close at $116.94.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dropped 10.24 percent to close at $4.56 following Q3 results.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) fell 9.41 percent to close at $9.05 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) fell 8.96 percent to close at $34.26. Colfax posted upbeat quarterly profit, but sales missed estimates.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) shares dropped 7.82 percent to close at $19.45 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) shares declined 7.71 percent to close at $3.23.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) slipped 3.32 percent to close at $43.40 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY18 sales guidance. The company announced a $200 million buyback plan.
