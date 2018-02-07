Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 4:54am   Comments
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Des Moines, Iowa at 11:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Hololulu, Hawaii at 5:20 p.m. ET.

