8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares skyrocketed after a fourth quarter earnings beat. The company reported a loss of 13 cents in the fourth quarter, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in $36 million higher than estimates at $286 million. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are up 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 69 cents, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in $14 million higher than estimates, at $663 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 2 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Fourth quarter earnings came in at $1.55 per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales missed estimates by $10 million, coming in at $1.11 billion. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.89, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales missed estimates by $109 million, coming in at $15.35 billion. The media giant says a decrease at ESPN was due to lower advertising revenue, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth and lower programming costs. Its ESPN streaming service will cost $4.99 per month and launch in the spring.
Losers
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) shares are down 8 percent after announcing an offering of 1.2 million shares. The company also announced the acquisition of 22,617 net acres in Ward County, Texas at an average price of $14,674 per acre.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are down 6 percent after beating third quarter estimates. Third quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.36 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $994 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are down 4 percent following its fourth quarter earnings release. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents, down from 29 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $379 million, up from $295 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.78, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in $170 million higher than estimates at $5.9 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 10 percent, from $0.52 to $0.57 per share.
