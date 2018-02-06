Market Overview

33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2018 5:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) jumped 22.62 percent to close at $0.251 on Monday following FY17 results announced late Friday. The company posted net loss of $13.4 million on sales of $39.363 million.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares gained 19.47 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 15.18 percent to close at $6.83.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares surged 13.59 percent to close at $11.70 on Monday.
  • Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $2.34
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 12.68 percent to close at $2.31. Second Sight disclosed that it implanted 30 Argus II Retinal Prosthesis Systems in the fourth quarter.
  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares climbed 11.11 percent to close at $2.30 after the company announced a $20 million private placement.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares rose 10.94 percent to close at $2.94. Aytu BioScience is expected to release its Q2 operational results on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) jumped 10.47 percent to close at $6.75 on Monday.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY) gained 10.12 percent to close at $75.00.
  • Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares rose 9.92 percent to close at $1.44 on Monday.
  • ARMO Biosci
  • NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 7.6 percent to close at $6.20. Bank of America downgraded Ericsson from Buy to Underperform.

Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

