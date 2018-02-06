33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) jumped 22.62 percent to close at $0.251 on Monday following FY17 results announced late Friday. The company posted net loss of $13.4 million on sales of $39.363 million.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares gained 19.47 percent to close at $2.70.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 15.18 percent to close at $6.83.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares surged 13.59 percent to close at $11.70 on Monday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $2.34.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 12.68 percent to close at $2.31. Second Sight disclosed that it implanted 30 Argus II Retinal Prosthesis Systems in the fourth quarter.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares climbed 11.11 percent to close at $2.30 after the company announced a $20 million private placement.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares rose 10.94 percent to close at $2.94. Aytu BioScience is expected to release its Q2 operational results on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) jumped 10.47 percent to close at $6.75 on Monday.
- Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY) gained 10.12 percent to close at $75.00.
- Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares rose 9.92 percent to close at $1.44 on Monday.
- ARMO Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares rose 9.54 percent to close at $36.50.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) rose 4.65 percent to close at $38.50. JP Morgan upgraded Haynes International from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares dipped 41.54 percent to close at $0.6021 on Monday after the company announced that EGP-473 did not meet co-primary endpoints.
- SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 28.2 percent to close at $3.59. SSLJ.com reported commencement of trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SSLJ." SSLJ.Com priced IPO at $5 per share.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares slipped26.43 percent to close at $17.26.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) dropped 23.79 percent to close at $0.36 on Monday after dropping Friday upon announcement of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares slipped 18.84 percent to close at $32.14. On Friday, Prothena reported departure of its Chief Medical Officer Sarah Noonberg.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares fell 18.7 percent to close at $25.96.
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) shares fell 18.03 percent to close at $3.50.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dropped 17.05 percent to close at $2.53.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell 16.07 percent to close at $1.88.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares slipped 14.93 percent to close at $5.30.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) shares fell 14.4 percent to close at $10.70 on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares declined 14.13 percent to close at $2.37.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares dropped 13.81 percent to close at $5.74. Kosmos Energy disclosed that it has completed drilling the Requin Tigre-1 exploration well Offshore Senegal.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares dropped 13.56 percent to close at $2.04 on Monday.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares fell 12.97 percent to close at $10.80.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 12.01 percent to close at $10.70 on Monday after dropping 1.14 percent on Friday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 11.61 percent to close at $49.50 on Monday after declining 15.98 percent on Friday.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) fell 10.24 percent to close at $57.51 as Fed restricts growth until the company enhances compliance standards. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo from Outperform to Market Perform, while JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) slipped 9.71 percent to close at $7.90 after dropping 6.22 percent on Friday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 7.6 percent to close at $6.20. Bank of America downgraded Ericsson from Buy to Underperform.
